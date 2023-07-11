Create New Account
Covid vaccine death compilation, mostly Recent occurrences
Jim Crenshaw


July 11, 2023


The mass death continues. The world goes from not being awake to being permanently asleep. I have had dozens of people tell me that they have taken it and had no problems. Now that is starting to change. However, they don't know what is causing their illnesses. They cannot relate their health problems to the shots. I am just sitting here watching them die slowly. Just as I have been for the past year and half or two.

Source: Mith Chronicler: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/mqG22DGLc0aW

Keywords
vaccinedeathsjabshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19covid

