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Impeachment OVER! Here's Why The Vote Itself Proved There Is NO CHANCE This Ends Bad For Trump! (Restricted Republic)
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1321 views • February 10, 2021
Restricted Republic
Impeachment OVER! Here's Why The Vote Itself Proved There Is NO CHANCE This Ends Bad For Trump!
Well, the impeachment is all but over…but do you know why? It’s all in the numbers and the conclusion is all but already done…technically…but will technically become a reality. Here’s why this is all about emotion and not fact, outpouring and not Constitution, fraud or non-fiction. All you need to know to see your through the Faux impeachment that is already destined for a non-conviction, but that isn’t what they are concerned about is it.
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
Impeachment OVER! Here's Why The Vote Itself Proved There Is NO CHANCE This Ends Bad For Trump!
Well, the impeachment is all but over…but do you know why? It’s all in the numbers and the conclusion is all but already done…technically…but will technically become a reality. Here’s why this is all about emotion and not fact, outpouring and not Constitution, fraud or non-fiction. All you need to know to see your through the Faux impeachment that is already destined for a non-conviction, but that isn’t what they are concerned about is it.
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
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