COVID IN KOREA -- AN AMERICAN'S PERSPECTIVE, INTERVIEW WITH MARK DERAMO AND PEGGY HALL

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TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall
3592 subscribers
Feb 13, 2021
This is my back-up channel. Please subscribe here and also to my main channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/thehealthyamericanpeggyhall
religious exemption cards are here (you can print it out for free if you don't need the lanyard and holder):
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemption-card and get your FREE GUIDE: "75 Responses when thy tell you to wear a mask"
www.thehealthyamerican.org