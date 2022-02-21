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DID ANIMALS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE TRIALS DIE FROM THE VACCINE(MORE LIES)
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41 views • February 21, 2022
WHEN THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DO THEIR DEBUNKING YOU KNOW IT IS JUST A COVER UP TO HOLD BACK THE TRUTH, THESE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS OUTLETS, SCIENTIST AND DOCTORS ARE ALL A BUNCH OF LIERS.
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