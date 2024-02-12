Pleading with the SSP operators for the final time!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw
iitsec black swan dawn of the super soldier
https://spectrum.ieee.org/connectome-neuromorphic-chips
Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14
Psinergy PDF:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/compiledpdf-05-25-23:f
Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012
https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html
2015 Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x
Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993
2015 CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for
Nanonetworks
https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&sca_esv=602175580&sxsrf=ACQVn08g47XTgxEFTAP-GKN20FNz3s2Kiw%3A1706465023931&source=hp&ei=_5a2Zd2TNsWh5NoP1J-lkAo&oq=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI4Q09ST05BOiBBIENvb3JkaW5hdGUgYW5kIFJvdXRpbmcgc3lzdGVtIGZvcgpOYW5vbmV0d29ya3NImRpQzxNYzxNwAXgAkAEAmAHCAaABwgGqAQMwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1
2020: Modelling and Implementation of Complex Systems.
EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2
2017 SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano - MIT.nano "CORONA PHASE MOLECULAR RECOGNITION"
https://rumble.com/v4am98u-january-31-2024.html
CORONA Nanonetworks
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Fimages%2Fgraphical-abstract%2Fcdt%2F20%2F8%2F001.jpg&tbnid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Farticle%2F95810&docid=P435HZqrASxcFM&w=523&h=400&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=dff8e5494271e65b#vhid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vssid=l
Please Help Share This Important Thread: https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1752873822838001735?t=V8HuTdE2_esD7KyWLF3xyQ&s=1rks-2015.html
