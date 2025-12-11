Maria Zeee-Ex-CDC Director Calls for Market Withdrawl of COVID mRNA Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 158 | MSM now officially partnering with Kalshi who say their goal is to “financialize everything” and “create a tradable asset out of any difference in opinion," the former CDC Director has called for the market removal of COVID mRNA shots, and Trump readies a "One-Rule" Executive Order aimed at centralizing AI regulation.