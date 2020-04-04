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SHAPE SHIFTER
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100 views • April 04, 2020
The whole world is on it's knees because of the Corona Virus - everything has halted. How shall we react on this plague as the people of God? Shall we pray against it, or shall we humble ourselves and recognize Gods judgement upon a lukewarm church?
God has promised to shake all things, and he is beginning with the Church. Why? To break it? No - to purify it, and to take away all man made traditions and works of men. God expects a pure bride for His son Jesus Christ when He returns - are you ready? Hebrews 12.26-29
Byron Searle: https://byronsearle.blogspot.com/2020/04/shape-shifter.html
Preparedness: https://endtimetalks.com/preparedness/
God has promised to shake all things, and he is beginning with the Church. Why? To break it? No - to purify it, and to take away all man made traditions and works of men. God expects a pure bride for His son Jesus Christ when He returns - are you ready? Hebrews 12.26-29
Byron Searle: https://byronsearle.blogspot.com/2020/04/shape-shifter.html
Preparedness: https://endtimetalks.com/preparedness/
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