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We Have All The Packet Captures For The Whole Election . . . We're Gonna Invite The Media . . .
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221 views • July 07, 2021
Mike Lindell speaking to the press regarding the legal proceedings undertaken over the 2020 election. Mike goes so far to say that by August President Trump will be reinstated as President! Brave words, let's see what happens.
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