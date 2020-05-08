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California is Rounding up Americans "Make this Go Viral
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14 views • May 08, 2020
California is Rounding up Citizens and this is Just this beginning. Using the state as its first staging grounds and using COVID 19 as an excuse to put American in Internment camps
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