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[Audio version] The vast majority of the deceased are vaccinated people” - and update from Israel
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190 views • November 24, 2021
Israel is the world’s crystal ball. High vaccination rates leads to destruction of the population. These are a few news clips from the nation of Israel that prove this case. Unfortunately our propaganda media will not report on this important development. This should tell you the corruption within our media platforms and the continued crimes against humanity.
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