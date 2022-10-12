How China’s Xi Amassed Power

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53492629
10/11/2022 Reuters: Chinas President Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure a third leadership term at the 20th Communist Party Congress. He has moved China from a tradition of collective leadership to what is now seen as supreme leadership.