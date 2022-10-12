How China’s Xi Amassed Power

https://gnews.org/articles/t53492629
10/11/2022 Reuters: Chinas President Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure a third leadership term at the 20th Communist Party Congress. He has moved China from a tradition of collective leadership to what is now seen as supreme leadership.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.