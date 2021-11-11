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Anna De Buisseret: A Sequence of Legal Events | Talk About NZ News
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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102 views • November 11, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

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Source: Talk About NZ News (Facebook)
Original url: https://fb.watch/99qNrTE6-8/

From the description:

Anna De Buisseret: A Sequence of Legal Events

At the freedom march in London, Anna De Buisseret spoke in detail at Parliament Square about the sheer magnitude of crimes against humanity that has been committed and being investigated by teams of lawyers from around the world with many trials starting to take place.

Anna has worked tirelessly the last few months and the information she shares here is very apt of her character and dedication to the cause.
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vaccineslawcovidcovid vaccinesanna de buisseret
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