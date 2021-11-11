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Anna De Buisseret: A Sequence of Legal Events | Talk About NZ News
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102 views • November 11, 2021
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Source: Talk About NZ News (Facebook)
Original url: https://fb.watch/99qNrTE6-8/
From the description:
Anna De Buisseret: A Sequence of Legal Events
At the freedom march in London, Anna De Buisseret spoke in detail at Parliament Square about the sheer magnitude of crimes against humanity that has been committed and being investigated by teams of lawyers from around the world with many trials starting to take place.
Anna has worked tirelessly the last few months and the information she shares here is very apt of her character and dedication to the cause.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Source: Talk About NZ News (Facebook)
Original url: https://fb.watch/99qNrTE6-8/
From the description:
Anna De Buisseret: A Sequence of Legal Events
At the freedom march in London, Anna De Buisseret spoke in detail at Parliament Square about the sheer magnitude of crimes against humanity that has been committed and being investigated by teams of lawyers from around the world with many trials starting to take place.
Anna has worked tirelessly the last few months and the information she shares here is very apt of her character and dedication to the cause.
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