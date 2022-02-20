Miles Guo: Japanese and European media are demanding to investigate Communist China for the origins of the CCP virus

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2/19/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Japanese and European media are demanding to investigate Communist China for the origins of the CCP virus. Those who reported the truth about the chained woman were abused by the CCP police, while incidents like the chained woman are common in the region, with countless trafficked women being turned into sex slaves or killed