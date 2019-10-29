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Penal Substitution Violates the Mosaic Law
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34 views • October 29, 2019
The false doctrine of penal substitution says that Christ was punished in everyone's place because everyone deserved that death. This doctrine was invented about 500 years ago and is a repackaged and rebranded version of the old honor doctrine. All false doctrine portrays God as acting unjustly, as does the false modern doctrine of penal substitution, which violates every point of the Mosaic Law (God's own law).
"The Principled Legal Standard" is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Principled-Legal-Standard-Doctrinal-Reformation/dp/0986130524
Penal substitution is the exact opposite of the Mosaic Law.
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Night Runner by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/
"The Principled Legal Standard" is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Principled-Legal-Standard-Doctrinal-Reformation/dp/0986130524
Penal substitution is the exact opposite of the Mosaic Law.
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/principledle...
Follow us on Google+: https://plus.google.com/1141865363135...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Theonomos
#PLS
Night Runner by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/
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