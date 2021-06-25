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Sheep Farm Studios: The English People (London ) are also Totally Brainwashed [24.06.2021]
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50 views • June 25, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark :)
andylaauk - 11 hours ago
'These zombies are the reason why we are still locked down.
Sonny Topboy - 10 hours ago
'This is what the people who can think for themselves are up against ,idiots who believe and trust everything they are told. I feel sorry for them. Lol'
Andrew Calvert - 11 hours ago
'They will learn the hard way unfortunately, I’m praying for that day the ones who have created this scamdemic get put in jail, it’s a dream I know, but there’s people out there making waves'
Original title: Thousands queue for Super Saturday at London stadiums to beat the Delta Hypnosis variant
1,026 views Jun 24, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios - 6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OKJDmjIqXAI
andylaauk - 11 hours ago
'These zombies are the reason why we are still locked down.
Sonny Topboy - 10 hours ago
'This is what the people who can think for themselves are up against ,idiots who believe and trust everything they are told. I feel sorry for them. Lol'
Andrew Calvert - 11 hours ago
'They will learn the hard way unfortunately, I’m praying for that day the ones who have created this scamdemic get put in jail, it’s a dream I know, but there’s people out there making waves'
Original title: Thousands queue for Super Saturday at London stadiums to beat the Delta Hypnosis variant
1,026 views Jun 24, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios - 6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OKJDmjIqXAI
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