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Russian marines filmed in action near Donetsk
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113 views • June 02, 2022
RT.
On the outskirts of Avdeevka, Donetsk, a drone buzzes overhead, relaying information about the enemy position. The marines of the 61st Naval Infantry Brigade examine the video, and slowly advance. Snipers cautiously move through the bushes, readying their shot, and fire. Then, retreating from return fire, advance to the next position, and repeat. It’s slow progress, but each day the men advance, moving from enemy position to enemy position, flushing them out from their firing positions and recording their movements. This footage shows the men of the 61st testing their mettle in combat.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16z6zh-russian-marines-filmed-in-action-near-donetsk.html
On the outskirts of Avdeevka, Donetsk, a drone buzzes overhead, relaying information about the enemy position. The marines of the 61st Naval Infantry Brigade examine the video, and slowly advance. Snipers cautiously move through the bushes, readying their shot, and fire. Then, retreating from return fire, advance to the next position, and repeat. It’s slow progress, but each day the men advance, moving from enemy position to enemy position, flushing them out from their firing positions and recording their movements. This footage shows the men of the 61st testing their mettle in combat.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16z6zh-russian-marines-filmed-in-action-near-donetsk.html
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