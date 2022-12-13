Create New Account
2022 Fall - Quarterly Update (v2)
Bible In Schools
This quarterly update from the National Council on Bible Curriculum in Public Schools with Founder/President Elizabeth Ridenour & Vice President Israel Hall. Features endorsements by Chuck Norris and his wife Gina, country singer Charlie Daniels, Dr. Bill Bright - Founder/President of Campus Crusade For Christ, Dr. Alveda King, Tim Wildmon - President of American Family Association, and Pastor Paul Begley.
The update concludes with a moving performance of God Bless the USA on saxophone by Israel Hall. 

