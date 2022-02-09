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Truckers Stand for Freedom, Breaking News HIV Found in Vaxx, Preacher Arrested February 9th. 2022
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Word for Today Psalms 101
(A Psalm of David.) I will sing of mercy and judgment: unto thee, O LORD, will I sing.
2 I will behave myself wisely in a perfect way. O when wilt thou come unto me? I will walk within my house with a perfect heart.
3 I will set no wicked thing before mine eyes: I hate the work of them that turn aside; it shall not cleave to me.
4 A froward heart shall depart from me: I will not know a wicked person.
5 Whoso privily slandereth his neighbour, him will I cut off: him that hath an high look and a proud heart will not I suffer.
6 Mine eyes shall be upon the faithful of the land, that they may dwell with me: he that walketh in a perfect way, he shall serve me.
7 He that worketh deceit shall not dwell within my house: he that telleth lies shall not tarry in my sight.
8 I will early destroy all the wicked of the land; that I may cut off all wicked doers from the city of the LORD.
ll these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries
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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn