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New World Religion: Church of the Virtue Signalers
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20 views • June 03, 2020
Outraged that Trump would hold up a Bible at a church & historical landmark burned by her followers, Nancy Pelosi one-ups him by READING the Bible (from the book of Byrds “Turn, Turn, Turn”)
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