Dr Ahmad Malik: Every mRNA shot is like playing Russian Roulette.





Some rounds kill you, some maim you, some cause auto immune conditions, some cancer, some neurological problems, others myocarditis and sudden death.





Do you want to play mRNA Roulette? Are you feeling lucky?





@DocAhmadMalik

https://twitter.com/DocAhmadMalik/status/1695131027637682641?s=20