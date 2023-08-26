Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Ahmad Malik: Every mRNA shot is like playing Russian Roulette.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2103 Subscribers
Shop now
108 views
Published Yesterday

Dr Ahmad Malik: Every mRNA shot is like playing Russian Roulette.


Some rounds kill you, some maim you, some cause auto immune conditions, some cancer, some neurological problems, others myocarditis and sudden death.


Do you want to play mRNA Roulette? Are you feeling lucky?


@DocAhmadMalik

https://twitter.com/DocAhmadMalik/status/1695131027637682641?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket