Mark Grenon from his Colombian prison

“Also, since we have been in jail one man, a brother,that saw our documentary a few years ago called me in 2017 and wanted to do a more detailed scientific documentary being in the health profession for 30 years and did a great one! Here it is a proves what they accused us of defrauding the American people saying we were curing Covid was true!! We were silenced because we could have stopped the pandemic in its tracks bro: www.theuniversalantidote.com Two babies have been born to two of my sons while in jail and they’ve not held them yet! But Our Father is!! May the Lord use us all for His glory to open eyes! Mark Proverbs 3:5&6”Joseph has a hearing on the 30th and will be asking for bail. Please call Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami and ask for Joseph to be released under his own personal recognizance by promising to appear in court because he is not a danger to society as their is no evidence of anyone harmed from what the Genesis II Church Sacraments ever! Her number is: (305) 523-5510 in Miami. Get people to call everyday up to the 30th of December!Things have changed with Joseph to a Magistrate now at this number and it is tomorrow: 3055235280Please call the Magistrate also