EPOCH TV | WHO’s Power to Govern US Pandemics on the Table; Biden Launches ‘Equity’ Programs

EPOCH TV: Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
WHO’s Power to Govern US Pandemics Back on the Table; Biden Launches Sweeping ‘Equity’ ProgramsWATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/WHOsPandemicControlYT
The World Health Organization (WHO) may soon have the authority to decide how the United States handles pandemics. Negotiations are currently underway on a deal, where the United States could grant the WHO a new special authority.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has appointed Susan Rice as the chair of a new “White House Steering Committee on Equity,” which will create sweeping programs throughout the federal government to create “equitable outcomes.”
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
