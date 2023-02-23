Create New Account
EPOCH TV | WHO’s Power to Govern US Pandemics on the Table; Biden Launches ‘Equity’ Programs
46 views
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
EPOCH TV:  Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

WHO’s Power to Govern US Pandemics Back on the Table; Biden Launches Sweeping ‘Equity’ ProgramsWATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/WHOsPandemicControlYT

The World Health Organization (WHO) may soon have the authority to decide how the United States handles pandemics. Negotiations are currently underway on a deal, where the United States could grant the WHO a new special authority.


Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has appointed Susan Rice as the chair of a new “White House Steering Committee on Equity,” which will create sweeping programs throughout the federal government to create “equitable outcomes.”

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
whopandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

