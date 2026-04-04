Col. Daniel Davis: Massive Escalation in Iran War, Amazon, Oracle hit in new attacks

Trump again emphasized that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, but he shared few if any fresh details about how the conflict is unfolding and how exactly it would end. Instead he warned that the U.S. would strike Iran “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks and send them back to the stone ages where Iran belongs. Remember that we were told we're bombing Iran to help the people of Iran.

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