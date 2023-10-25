How to Start a Business!

Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, my new book and the History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022





Freedomain Livestream 18-Oct-23





Hey Stef, a bit of an update. I am now making montage videos and shorts for clients. How do i price my work, how do I ask for more, how do i know when I am over pricing. Any hints would be helpful.





"Begging for donations is for Stefy’s survival. Pathetic, unmanly, undignified, untrustworthy."





THE MOVIE I WAS IN AT 19: https://youtu.be/KptD1r2cHyk?t=5075