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Ever Hopeful Rapture: The Smart Satanic 'Predictive Programming' Mark for Kids[04.07.2021]
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32 views • July 05, 2021
Note: Satanic predictive programming aka mkultra + social engineering for our children to be brainwasked.
The same Satanic shit is going on here in Denmark.
'This was or still is a kids show on NETFLIX, I don't subscribe or watch any NETFLIX, I came across this information somewhere else.'
227 views Jul 4, 2021
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie
https://youtu.be/BLX3QBhQBaw
https://www.youtube.com/c/EdHotin/about
https://www.facebook.com/GodIsTheBossOfMe/
https://twitter.com/usarmy2029
My Playlist on brighteon, and there are more...:
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines
Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5033f8a7-bfb5-40d4-8f89-6fb95ea299a6?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
Covid 19 Part 5: CHILDREN, ART AND PIZZA...
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=5
The same Satanic shit is going on here in Denmark.
'This was or still is a kids show on NETFLIX, I don't subscribe or watch any NETFLIX, I came across this information somewhere else.'
227 views Jul 4, 2021
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie
https://youtu.be/BLX3QBhQBaw
https://www.youtube.com/c/EdHotin/about
https://www.facebook.com/GodIsTheBossOfMe/
https://twitter.com/usarmy2029
My Playlist on brighteon, and there are more...:
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines
Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5033f8a7-bfb5-40d4-8f89-6fb95ea299a6?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
Covid 19 Part 5: CHILDREN, ART AND PIZZA...
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=5
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