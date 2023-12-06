Create New Account
Liz Gun who Exposed COVID Shots Causing Mass Death in New Zealand Gives Major Update
Fritjof Persson
345 Subscribers
159 views
Published 13 hours ago

Liz Gunn of https://freenz.org/ joins The Alex Jones Show with guest Steve Kirsch of https://stevekirsch.substack.com/ to give major updates after Barry Young was arrested for blowing the whistle on New Zealand mass deaths following COVID shots.

breaking newssteve kirschliz gunn

