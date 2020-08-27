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Cathy O'Brien - Victim Of MK Ultra on the TRANCE Formation of America - True Life Story Of A Mind Control Slave
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169 views • August 27, 2020
The first documented autobiography of a victim of government mind control. Cathy O'Brien is the only vocal and recovered survivor of the Central Intelligence Agency's MK-Ultra Project Monarch operation. Tracing her path from child pornography and recruitment into the program to serving as a top-level intelligence agent and White House sex slave, TRANCE Formation of America is a definitive eye-witness account of government corruption that implicates some of the most prominent figures in U.S. politics.
(Originally posted on a blog called True Stories, no longer on the Internet, in 2007)
(Originally posted on a blog called True Stories, no longer on the Internet, in 2007)
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