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BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines
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414 views • September 02, 2021
Ramola D Reports - First published on August 27th, 2021
Absolutely bombshell and major reveals on what is in the vaccines, please share this video widely!
THE STORY:
Want to know what's really in the 4 main COVID fake-vaccines? This scientist investigated them and published his results.
THE IMPLICATIONS:
This scientific and precise analysis demonstrates the complete and utter toxicity of the experimental COVID non-vaccine drug. People need to know this before putting this stuff into their bloodstream.
COVID vax ingredients have been revealed by a science team led by Dr. Robert O. Young. Young has done great work since the start of the scamdemic by pointing out that COVID is a collection of symptoms caused by pathological blood coagulation or blood clotting, and not caused by a virus, since SARS-CoV-2 (like HIV) is a virus that has never been purified, isolated and proven to exist. Now, in a bombshell revelation, Young and his team have used advanced microscopy and other analytical techniques to inspect the contents of the 4 major COVID non-vaccines going around – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – and documented truly shocking discoveries. They found graphene oxide, nanometals, PEG (polyethylene glycol) and even (in the case of the Pfizer fake-vaccine) parasites! Young writes that he utilized “instrumentation includ[ing] Optical Microscopy, Bright–Field Microscopy, pHase Contrast Microscopy, Dark–Field Microscopy, UV absorbance and Fluorescence Spectroscopy, Scanning Electron Microscopy, Transmission Electron Microscopy, Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy, X–ray Diffractometer, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance instruments” to verify the contents of the fake-vaccines. Young is very open about his work and methods so the scientific world can easily set up experiments to test reproducibility.
Read the full article @ The Freedom Articles https://tinyurl.com/yh924nwb
Absolutely bombshell and major reveals on what is in the vaccines, please share this video widely!
THE STORY:
Want to know what's really in the 4 main COVID fake-vaccines? This scientist investigated them and published his results.
THE IMPLICATIONS:
This scientific and precise analysis demonstrates the complete and utter toxicity of the experimental COVID non-vaccine drug. People need to know this before putting this stuff into their bloodstream.
COVID vax ingredients have been revealed by a science team led by Dr. Robert O. Young. Young has done great work since the start of the scamdemic by pointing out that COVID is a collection of symptoms caused by pathological blood coagulation or blood clotting, and not caused by a virus, since SARS-CoV-2 (like HIV) is a virus that has never been purified, isolated and proven to exist. Now, in a bombshell revelation, Young and his team have used advanced microscopy and other analytical techniques to inspect the contents of the 4 major COVID non-vaccines going around – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – and documented truly shocking discoveries. They found graphene oxide, nanometals, PEG (polyethylene glycol) and even (in the case of the Pfizer fake-vaccine) parasites! Young writes that he utilized “instrumentation includ[ing] Optical Microscopy, Bright–Field Microscopy, pHase Contrast Microscopy, Dark–Field Microscopy, UV absorbance and Fluorescence Spectroscopy, Scanning Electron Microscopy, Transmission Electron Microscopy, Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy, X–ray Diffractometer, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance instruments” to verify the contents of the fake-vaccines. Young is very open about his work and methods so the scientific world can easily set up experiments to test reproducibility.
Read the full article @ The Freedom Articles https://tinyurl.com/yh924nwb
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