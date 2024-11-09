© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once one understands that the legacy media is the propaganda arm and communications system of the (((homosexual banking mafia))), their broadcasts start making sense
Elon Musk - The legacy media lied to you
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1854925721443127782
Thumbnail: https://www.foxnews.com/us/us-abortion-rates-record-low
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/how-one-big-myth-about-abortion-is-hurting-everyone_us_57212e9de4b0b49df6aa1d4a?slideshow=true