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BAM!! CORPUS CHRISTI COPS SHAMED BY CAMERA MAN! [2021-04-20] - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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120 views • April 25, 2021
BAM!! CORPUS CHRISTI COPS SHAMED BY CAMERA MAN! [2021-04-20] - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
Cops and Politicians are paid by tax paying citizens, so the general public are their bosses. The cops do take an oath to enforce the US Constitution, which is the Supreme Law of The Land, and the Bill of Rights are part of the US Constitution. The problem is the Government is in the MIND CONTROL BUSINESS and the Cops are ORDER FOLLOWERS OF THE POLITICIANS. The statement TO PROTECT AND SERVE is not written out in it's entirety because if it were it would be written as TO PROTECT AND SERVE GOVERNMENT, which is in fact their Mission Statement.
Note: I was a Cop for 33 years and Military for 28 years, so I know they absolutely DO TAKE AN OATH TO DEFEND THE US CONSTITUTION. It is now well established that both citizens and cops have the right to video from any area that is open to public access. In fact, this is how many cops are held accountable for crimes against the public. NEVER give up a Right, Freedom, or Privilege, because if you do, you will never get it back.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZX88GEorGsjn/
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yp4eJYfwGXCG/
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4l0lHueKUiZe/
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - GREG ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQBNMvU0ByYf/
HOW THE POLITICIANS SEE YOU - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iTAa0DeptlLt/
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UccwHvLXi8L/
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wWO8HvxzneVn/
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Cops and Politicians are paid by tax paying citizens, so the general public are their bosses. The cops do take an oath to enforce the US Constitution, which is the Supreme Law of The Land, and the Bill of Rights are part of the US Constitution. The problem is the Government is in the MIND CONTROL BUSINESS and the Cops are ORDER FOLLOWERS OF THE POLITICIANS. The statement TO PROTECT AND SERVE is not written out in it's entirety because if it were it would be written as TO PROTECT AND SERVE GOVERNMENT, which is in fact their Mission Statement.
Note: I was a Cop for 33 years and Military for 28 years, so I know they absolutely DO TAKE AN OATH TO DEFEND THE US CONSTITUTION. It is now well established that both citizens and cops have the right to video from any area that is open to public access. In fact, this is how many cops are held accountable for crimes against the public. NEVER give up a Right, Freedom, or Privilege, because if you do, you will never get it back.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZX88GEorGsjn/
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yp4eJYfwGXCG/
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4l0lHueKUiZe/
COP SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE ABUSE OF POWER AND INFRINGEMENT ON FREEDOMS - GREG ANDERSON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQBNMvU0ByYf/
HOW THE POLITICIANS SEE YOU - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iTAa0DeptlLt/
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UccwHvLXi8L/
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wWO8HvxzneVn/
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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