American Funds Are Pulling Out of China, Malaysia and Thailand and Other Countries Are Still Trying to Scam Money From the CCP

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https://gnews.org/post/p148cc2eb
Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal and Indonesia, those countries are all privately telling United States, we want to show friendly politically, but we must compete with it economically