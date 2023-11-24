SEDUCING SPIRITS AND DOCTRINES OF DEMONS, 1 Timothy 4:1-6 ,20231122

SOUND CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 15 – SEDUCING SPIRITS AND DOCTRINES OF DEMONS -

1 Timothy 4:1-6 - Mid-Week, 20231122

Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils (demons);

2 Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron;

3 Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

4 For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving:

5 For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

6 If thou put the brethren in remembrance of these things, thou shalt be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished up in the words of faith and of good doctrine, whereunto thou hast attained.

7 But refuse profane and old wives’ fables, and exercise thyself rather unto godliness.

8 For bodily exercise profiteth little: but godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is, and of that which is to come.

9 This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptation.

10 For therefore we both labour and suffer reproach, because we trust in the living God, who is the Saviour of all men, specially of those that believe.

11 These things command and teach.

12 Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.

13 Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.

14 Neglect not the gift that is in thee, which was given thee by prophecy, with the laying on of the hands of the presbytery.

15 Meditate upon these things; give thyself wholly to them; that thy profiting may appear to all.

16 Take heed unto thyself, and unto the doctrine; continue in them: for in doing this thou shalt both save thyself, and them that hear thee. Amen!

* * * *

You are cordially invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype link:

To join us live in the worship Service, please, click on the link:

https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3





Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing: Every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.

On Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM.

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch, www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4 Email: [email protected]

