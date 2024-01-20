Injecting Aluminum

Injecting Aluminium







‘Devastating study shows high levels of aluminum in the brains of those with autism. Why does this matter? New science shows "Immune Activation Events" during critical periods of brain development leads to autism, and the purpose of aluminium in vaccines is to activate the immune system!’





Dr. Christopher Exley found that macrophages (immune responses) are what delivered this particular form of aluminium to the brains of these autistic individuals. Macrophages are immune response cells and he found that they contained the aluminium that was delivered to the brain. We know that the body’s vaccine immune response is different from the immune response we have naturally. It so happens the type of aluminium particles in the brain samples was the same in vaccines and not the same and the majority of aluminium particles we absorb in our daily lives. The aluminium in vaccines has a different ionic make-up that makes it harder for the body to discard it through elimination organs like the kidneys. So the difference is the aluminium injected into the body is not eliminated similarly to aluminium absorbed alternative ways.





Dr. Exley expresses his concern about vaccines because, in his findings; they are the obvious culprit for the neurological damaging aluminium in the brain samples. He doesn't mention any other because there is no other evidence in the findings to demonstrate other forms of aluminium being absorbed into the body as being the catalyst for the damage.





'In no other drug on the planet (except for vaccines) would safety standards ever be determined without using the actual product (aluminum hydroxide) administered in the proper way (intramuscular injection), into the proper patient population (infants).





‘To date, aluminium adjuvants per se have, perhaps surprisingly, not been the subject of any official experimental investigation, and this being in spite of the well-established neurotoxicity of aluminium'.





“Most vaccines contain aluminium, and aluminium is a proven neurotoxin, in amounts received from vaccines. Vaccines in combination can result in toxic aluminium overload. Even the aluminium in a single vaccine can be harmful because the aluminium is in a form that is more dangerous than ingested aluminium. Specifically, vaccine aluminium is in nanoparticulate form, which is harder for the body to eliminate because it is transported around the body differently than ingested aluminium.





It is natural and normal to ingest small doses of aluminium from food and water. It’s not good for you, but the body has adequate defences. Absorption of ingested Al is low, about 0.3%, so about 99.7% is eliminated in faeces. Ingested aluminium is in ionic form (individual charged atoms), which is readily removed by the kidneys. Also, ionic aluminium is blocked from entering the brain by the blood brain barrier. The low absorption, rapid elimination by the kidneys and barrier to brain entry adequately protects the brain from aluminium.





However, nanoparticulate aluminium from vaccines cannot be removed by the kidneys. The particles are far too large to be filtered out by the kidneys. The Al nanoparticles do dissolve slowly (converting to ionic aluminium). But long before they can dissolve completely, the Al nanoparticles are ‘eaten’ by immune system cells called macrophages. In other words, the particles wind up inside the macrophages. Once loaded with the Al nanoparticles, the macrophages spread aluminium as they travel through the body. This is dangerous, because the Al-loaded macrophages carry Al nanoparticles to tissues (e.g. the brain) that are damaged by very small amounts of aluminium.”





