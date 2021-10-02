10/02/2021 -- ALERT: Deep Large M7.2 Earthquake hits below whole West Pacific - Global unrest coming

First a deep M6.1 below Japan earlier yesterday.. now a deep M7.2 below Fiji today... something big is getting ready to come up through the plate boundaries and spread out in all directions.Listen close in this video if you're from Japan to Indonesia back down to NZ.. basically half the Pacific.Plus, if you're in South America, no bueno, terremotos incoming of significant size next several days going up to 14 days from the point of this deep event. 14 days might be overkill, but better safe than sorry.As for Japan.. the M6.1 below the sea of Japan should have an effect on the plate boundary by Tokyo, and also go as far north as kamchatka russia, as far West as Nepal (through China), and as far south as central Philippines.M7.- range possible spreading out from around Japan as a result of the deep M6.1.If any more deep earthquakes happen, it is like a relay runner effect that passes the baton on slightly, and ads more to the overall impact of the deep earthquake "event" overall planet wide.We are now in what I call a "deep earthquake event' which can have an effect worldwide, and in the next 14 days most everyone on the planet on each continent will have earthquakes in the news on a greater scale than the past several months.Things should go through the roof off these deep events, and if any more are added in, this will be a wild Autumn.TwitchShared from and subscribe to:Dutch Sinse