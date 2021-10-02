BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10/02/2021 -- ALERT: Deep Large M7.2 Earthquake hits below whole West Pacific - Global unrest coming
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5188 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
423 views • October 02, 2021
First a deep M6.1 below Japan earlier yesterday.. now a deep M7.2 below Fiji today... something big is getting ready to come up through the plate boundaries and spread out in all directions.

Listen close in this video if you're from Japan to Indonesia back down to NZ.. basically half the Pacific.

Plus, if you're in South America, no bueno, terremotos incoming of significant size next several days going up to 14 days from the point of this deep event. 14 days might be overkill, but better safe than sorry.

As for Japan.. the M6.1 below the sea of Japan should have an effect on the plate boundary by Tokyo, and also go as far north as kamchatka russia, as far West as Nepal (through China), and as far south as central Philippines.

M7.- range possible spreading out from around Japan as a result of the deep M6.1.

If any more deep earthquakes happen, it is like a relay runner effect that passes the baton on slightly, and ads more to the overall impact of the deep earthquake "event" overall planet wide.

We are now in what I call a "deep earthquake event' which can have an effect worldwide, and in the next 14 days most everyone on the planet on each continent will have earthquakes in the news on a greater scale than the past several months.

Things should go through the roof off these deep events, and if any more are added in, this will be a wild Autumn.

Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc

Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: Secret Meeting of Hezbollah, Syrian Officials Held in Turkey

Report: Secret Meeting of Hezbollah, Syrian Officials Held in Turkey

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the engineering battle to keep 1,000 hens on fresh ground

Belle Carter
The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

HRS Editors
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

Belle Carter
A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

Iva Greene
Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

Non-GMO vitamin C: Why this essential nutrient deserves a spot in your daily routine and emergency stockpile

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy