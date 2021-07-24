Sen. Paul: NIH Funded Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan but Fauci Is Still Trying to Obfuscating the Truth

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07/20/2021 Sen. Paul: NIH funded the gain-of-function research in a Wuhan lab, but Dr. Fauci says they are not gain-of-function. He is trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the world from a pandemic. Those who funded the Wuhan lab will have to take responsibility, including Dr. Fauci himself.