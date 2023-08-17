Create New Account
No mercy, military facilities in Dnipro and Lviv get arrival of Russian missiles
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

The arrival of the following Russian most powerful attack missiles hit the Ukrainian military facilities in Dnipro and Lviv Oblast. An explosion and fire broke out at Yuzhmash Machine Building Plant after the arrival of X-101 missile. In Lviv, the arrival of cruise missiles led to an explosion at LORTA factory when work was underway on the modernization of aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force for the use of foreign aviation weapons.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
dniprolvivrussian missile attacks

