Russian Strikes Put Ukraine Out Of Service

Advancing on the frontlines, the Russian military continues devastating precision strikes on Ukrainian rear infrastructure almost daily.

The past days were marked by several waves of massive Russian strikes, inflicting heavy damage to Ukrainian military, industrial and logistics infrastructure throughout the country.

On January 21st, among other targets, two precision strikes of the Russian Iskander-M missile complex struck the Eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. As a result of the attack, at least two facilities used for transfer of weapons and military equipment to the front were destroyed. They included the Potoky enterprise which specializes in processing oilseeds. Its storage facilities were used for the storage and distribution of military equipment. As a result of the strikes, depots were destroyed together with the underground cable tunnel and the energy substation used for the power supply of the local industrial complex.





The second target was the Fontek enterprise that was used as a logistics hub of the Ukrainian military. As a result of the attack, the production and storage facilities, where cargo was processed and sorted, were destroyed.Another wave of devastating strikes was launched the next night on January 22nd. Ukrainian military airfields, railway nodes and logistics hubs suffered heavy damage. The military airfields of Uman in the Cherkassy region and Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region came under strikes of Russian kamikaze UAVs. In Uman, the Air Force of Ukraine lost one of its MiG-29 fighters together with four US-made GBU-39 bombs prepared for attack on Russian territory, in particular, the Kursk region.





Another precision strike in the Dnepropetrovsk region destroyed the site of deployment of long-range UAV launchers in Kislichuvataya. The hangar with military equipment and the ground control station were destroyed, preventing new drone strikes on Russian territory from this launch site.





Several strikes targeted the city of Mykolaiv, where tram and railway depots were struck by Russian drones. The operation of the facilities was suspended, complicating the supply of military equipment to the Eastern frontlines.

On the night of January 23rd, Russian forces resumed the attacks. Ukraine came under several waves of strikes. Damage was reported in the Kyiv, Cherkassy, Kharkiv, Sumy regions.

Russian kamikaze drones inflicted heavy damage on energy infrastructure in the large industrial city of Zaporozhie. The target of the strikes was the Novozaporozhskaya energy substation that is of strategic importance for power supplies to the local large industrial enterprises.





Today’s attack again targeted Ukrainian military airfields. A large fire was reported in Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region. Another airfield was reportedly targeted in the Cherkassy region.





The constant precision Russian strikes on the rear infrastructure throughout Ukraine, including energy, industrial and military facilities, disrupt the operation of the entire military-industrial complex of the country. Inflicting regular damage to Ukrainian rear airfields, Russian strikes thwart Kyiv’s provocations to attack Russian territory with NATO missiles.

https://southfront.press/russian-strikes-put-ukraine-out-of-service/