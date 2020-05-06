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Napolitano calls on DOJ to denounce what FBI agents did to Flynn
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17 views • May 06, 2020
Michael Flynn should be exonerated and an investigation should be opened by the Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI's handling of the case, Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano says.
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