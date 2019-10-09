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DOJ probing potentially serious allegations against Mueller
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10 views • October 09, 2019
Fox News has learned that Mueller was not accurate when he told Congress that he was not interviewing for the position of FBI director when he met President Trump in the Oval Office in May 2017; chief White House correspondent John Roberts reports. #FoxNews
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