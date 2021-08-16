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Christopher Bollyn - 9/11 & USS Liberty. The Overwhelming Evidence Lecture. (2018.09.20)
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644 views • August 16, 2021
Investigative journalist and best selling author Chris Bollyn makes the case for why he believes the Zionist government & co was behind the 9/11 attack in order to trick the US into carrying out it’s agenda in the Middle East.
9/11 - CGI or Real Planes (2019 Documentary):
https://www.brighteon.com/7f595342-1576-478b-a6d1-9ca0624d7ea2
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
9/11 - CGI or Real Planes (2019 Documentary):
https://www.brighteon.com/7f595342-1576-478b-a6d1-9ca0624d7ea2
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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