Air Force & Navy commanders under CENTCOM have both told leadership that we should not restart this thing - Larry C Johnson, to Sarah - DD Geopolitics clip

From yesterday's stream! Larry Johnson drops a BOMBSHELL

The Air Force and Navy commanders under CENTCOM have both told leadership that we should not restart this thing. Our best option is to get out and get out now.

This has gone up to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Larry: "If that holds up, we're essentially looking at the end of the war. They'll figure out a political exit. If Trump overrules them and orders them to attack - it's gonna be devastating for the US and for Israel."

The military is telling the president to stop.

FULL EPISODE!! (https://www.youtube.com/live/9KdSZvfIg9U)

@DD Geopolitics



