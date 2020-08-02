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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 345: LO QUE NO SABES DEL 5G (Resubido acá)
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40 views • August 02, 2020
Genial labor periodística de mano de Javier Ordoñez.
EL CIRCO DE LA OMS 1:36
LA TIRANIA GLOBAL 5:16
LO QUE NO SABES DEL 5G 7:51
LA SITUACION DEL CONURBANO 10:51
HOLLYWOOD NOS AVISO 18:08
EL LADO OCULTO DEL COVID 19:43
LOS PLANES OCULTOS 29:05
EL TEST EXPLICADO DE FORMA SENCILLA 40:38
LA CAIDA DE LA HUMANIDAD 48:57
PUNTOS CUANTUM LA MARCA DE LA BESTIA 56:21
ESTO ES BLACK LIVES MATTER 58:44
MISCELANEAS DE LA PANDEMIA 1:00:56
LA FALTA DE RESPETO 1:12:49
CONCLUSIONES 1:13:39
EL CIRCO DE LA OMS 1:36
LA TIRANIA GLOBAL 5:16
LO QUE NO SABES DEL 5G 7:51
LA SITUACION DEL CONURBANO 10:51
HOLLYWOOD NOS AVISO 18:08
EL LADO OCULTO DEL COVID 19:43
LOS PLANES OCULTOS 29:05
EL TEST EXPLICADO DE FORMA SENCILLA 40:38
LA CAIDA DE LA HUMANIDAD 48:57
PUNTOS CUANTUM LA MARCA DE LA BESTIA 56:21
ESTO ES BLACK LIVES MATTER 58:44
MISCELANEAS DE LA PANDEMIA 1:00:56
LA FALTA DE RESPETO 1:12:49
CONCLUSIONES 1:13:39
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