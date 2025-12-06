Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 6 December 2025 - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of today's rally at the Bourke Street Mall, another wet day. The topics covered government and medical corruption in its many forms. Shoppers 'hear' what they need to hear as they walk past. Some stop to listen more carefully and that is encouraging. We are approaching Christmas and potentially also a great wake up call. Our message therefore may be vitally important for the emotional and spiritual wellbeing of those in the street with ears to hear.