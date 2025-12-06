BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 6 December 2025 - part 1
9 views • 1 day ago

Part 1 of two videos of today's rally at the Bourke Street Mall, another wet day. The topics covered government and medical corruption in its many forms. Shoppers 'hear' what they need to hear as they walk past. Some stop to listen more carefully and that is encouraging. We are approaching Christmas and potentially also a great wake up call. Our message therefore may be vitally important for the emotional and spiritual wellbeing of those in the street with ears to hear. 

freedomrallygovernment corruptionmelbournemedical corruptionears to hearwake up callshoppersbourke street mallspiritual wellbeing
