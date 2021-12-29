© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Connecting The Dots From Conspiracy Theory to Reality - Dave Cullen
Follow
3
Share
Report
140 views • December 29, 2021
Support my work here: https://computingforever.com/donate/ Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/ Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2021/12/29/connecting-the-dots-from-conspiracy-theory-to-reality/
http://www.computingforever.com KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
This video contains some images and video sourced from pixabay.com linked below:
https://pixabay.com/videos/particle-colors-abstract-lights-5216/ https://pixabay.com/videos/minimalism-abstract-low-poly-art-14124/ https://pixabay.com/videos/motion-background-backgrounds-18433/ https://pixabay.com/videos/bacteria-corona-virus-coronavirus-33883/ https://pixabay.com/videos/virus-disease-infection-health-83237/ https://pixabay.com/videos/syringe-vaccine-vaccination-needle-67764/ https://pixabay.com/photos/covidpass-vaccine-passport-6773815/ https://pixabay.com/videos/network-connect-internet-abstract-45961/
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2021/12/29/connecting-the-dots-from-conspiracy-theory-to-reality/
http://www.computingforever.com KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
This video contains some images and video sourced from pixabay.com linked below:
https://pixabay.com/videos/particle-colors-abstract-lights-5216/ https://pixabay.com/videos/minimalism-abstract-low-poly-art-14124/ https://pixabay.com/videos/motion-background-backgrounds-18433/ https://pixabay.com/videos/bacteria-corona-virus-coronavirus-33883/ https://pixabay.com/videos/virus-disease-infection-health-83237/ https://pixabay.com/videos/syringe-vaccine-vaccination-needle-67764/ https://pixabay.com/photos/covidpass-vaccine-passport-6773815/ https://pixabay.com/videos/network-connect-internet-abstract-45961/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.