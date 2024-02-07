'Hôtel électrique', 1907 French Silent Comedy Short (mp4)
Public domain silent comedy starring, Segundo de Chomón and Julienne Mathieu.
Directed by, Segundo de Chomón.
Keywords
comedyfilmfrenchshortsilent
