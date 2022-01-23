© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Speaks to Today's Non Believers Nineteen
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • January 23, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #19
Description: Creator Speaks to Today’s Non-Believers
Non-believers often say, how can we believe in an all-powerful loving God when the world is so troubled and filled with evil? When evil-doers go unpunished, and true believers suffer, what is the incentive to be faithful? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains eloquently, why the world is so challenging and imperfect, the true ways in which justice and rewards are dispensed with certainty, and the costs of disbelief. Want new reasons to partner with Creator of All That Is? Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Speaks to Today’s Non-Believers
Non-believers often say, how can we believe in an all-powerful loving God when the world is so troubled and filled with evil? When evil-doers go unpunished, and true believers suffer, what is the incentive to be faithful? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains eloquently, why the world is so challenging and imperfect, the true ways in which justice and rewards are dispensed with certainty, and the costs of disbelief. Want new reasons to partner with Creator of All That Is? Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.