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Hold My Guns with Sarah Joy Albrecht // Episode 30 of For The Love Of Guns
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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20 views • May 23, 2022
There are several reasons that you would need secure offsite storage. This ranges from military deployment to selling a house and in times of mental health needs.

Sarah and I spend most of our time talking about mental health and how our industry can help address the issues. Trust me, there are lots of things to learn from this podcast I know I did. I can honestly say that I learned more from Sarah in the podcast than I have in my life.

Please support the mission of Hold My Guns as it is worthy of your time and energy.

How to reach Hold My Guns:
https://holdmyguns.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HoldMyGunsOrg/
https://twitter.com/holdmygunsorg
https://www.linkedin.com/company/hold-my-guns-org/
https://www.instagram.com/holdmygunsorg/

A Girl And A Gun / Hold My Guns Personal Safety Plan:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GtsxvSYY3XvGEdRyTF7iEHhqrG-jeUZc/view

If you are interested in being a storage partner:
https://holdmyguns.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/firearm-storage-information-request

#Mentalhealth #gun #guns @The Rogue Banshee @HoldMyGunsOrg

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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

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