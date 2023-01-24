Justice Dept tells Jim Jordan take a hike
96 views
Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
3,302 views Streamed live 1/23/2023
Justice Department tells Jim Jordan it won’t share information about ongoing investigations https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/20/politics/justice-department-jim-jordan/index.html #justicedept #jimjordan #BidenShow less
Keywords
trumpimmunityfbibidenjim jordanjudge napolitanotellsjudging freedomjustice depttake a hike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos