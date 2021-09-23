BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘Assume that technology is weaponized against you’:Casey Fleming on the China threat
mh4bright
mh4bright
305 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
197 views • September 23, 2021
Great News Piece: Copied from: NTD News


⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch👉https://www.ntd.com/newsletter.html

In this special episode, we sat down with two guests: Casey Fleming, CEO of BlackOps Partners Corporation on #Cybersecurity, and former counterterrorism officer Drew Berquist, who also hosts his own show. They touch on the changing landscape of counterterrorism, from what we learned in the 20 years in Afghanistan to how that will affect adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party going forward.

---------
⭕️ Subscribe YouTube👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBOq...

-
💎 Support our work: https://donorbox.org/china-in-focus
-
Watch more:
Manipulating America: The Chinese Communist Playbook https://bit.ly/2NfcjHN
The Pandemic’s Wall Street Connection: https://bit.ly/2SRDeNd
Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3dCWHsM
Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
-------------------------------------------------
‘Assume that technology is weaponized against you’:Casey Fleming on the #ChinaThreat | China in Focus
#ChinaTaliban
-------------------------------------------------
© All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
treasonprivacyvaccine5gtechnologybidenpatriotcoupbigtechiotsmartlaptoptargetingdusthunterpatrick byrneoverstockcovidgrapheneintrusion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy