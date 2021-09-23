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‘Assume that technology is weaponized against you’:Casey Fleming on the China threat
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197 views • September 23, 2021
Great News Piece: Copied from: NTD News
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In this special episode, we sat down with two guests: Casey Fleming, CEO of BlackOps Partners Corporation on #Cybersecurity, and former counterterrorism officer Drew Berquist, who also hosts his own show. They touch on the changing landscape of counterterrorism, from what we learned in the 20 years in Afghanistan to how that will affect adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party going forward.
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Watch more:
Manipulating America: The Chinese Communist Playbook https://bit.ly/2NfcjHN
The Pandemic’s Wall Street Connection: https://bit.ly/2SRDeNd
Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3dCWHsM
Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
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‘Assume that technology is weaponized against you’:Casey Fleming on the #ChinaThreat | China in Focus
#ChinaTaliban
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© All Rights Reserved.
⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch👉https://www.ntd.com/newsletter.html
In this special episode, we sat down with two guests: Casey Fleming, CEO of BlackOps Partners Corporation on #Cybersecurity, and former counterterrorism officer Drew Berquist, who also hosts his own show. They touch on the changing landscape of counterterrorism, from what we learned in the 20 years in Afghanistan to how that will affect adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party going forward.
---------
⭕️ Subscribe YouTube👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBOq...
-
💎 Support our work: https://donorbox.org/china-in-focus
-
Watch more:
Manipulating America: The Chinese Communist Playbook https://bit.ly/2NfcjHN
The Pandemic’s Wall Street Connection: https://bit.ly/2SRDeNd
Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3dCWHsM
Virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and Chinese Communist Party: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
-------------------------------------------------
‘Assume that technology is weaponized against you’:Casey Fleming on the #ChinaThreat | China in Focus
#ChinaTaliban
-------------------------------------------------
© All Rights Reserved.
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