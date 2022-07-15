Independent Film ‘Alex’s War’ Goes to #2 on Apple Charts Behind ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Another Sign of the Great Awakening! - FULL SHOW 7/14/22

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Meanwhile, CDC scientists admit that the so-called “Covid vaccines” DIRECTLY changes human DNA, attacks the liver, passes the blood-brain barrier, causes organ failure & neurological disorders! We’ll also cover the latest on the Great Reset & the global collapse of the economy and more on this MUST-SEE edition of The Alex Jones Show! Find out what everyone’s talking about and help spread the word even further!