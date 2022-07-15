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Independent Film ‘Alex’s War’ Goes to #2 on Apple Charts Behind ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Another Sign of the Great Awakening! - FULL SHOW 7/14/22
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Meanwhile, CDC scientists admit that the so-called “Covid vaccines” DIRECTLY changes human DNA, attacks the liver, passes the blood-brain barrier, causes organ failure & neurological disorders! We’ll also cover the latest on the Great Reset & the global collapse of the economy and more on this MUST-SEE edition of The Alex Jones Show! Find out what everyone’s talking about and help spread the word even further!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy